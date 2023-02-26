Students from Class 12 Board Exam vandalise a Manipur school for denying extra time

After being denied additional time for the Manipuri paper, class 12 students taking the state board exams vandalised a school building in the Thoubal district of Manipur on Saturday, according to officials.

The incident took place at Yairipok’s ACME Higher Secondary School.

According to a representative of the Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur (COHSEM), students began clamouring for more time when there was only five minutes left in the Manipuri portion of the exam.

‘Some kids used violence as the bell sounded to get more time for a variety of reasons. Stones were thrown, and computers and other school equipment were vandalised’ says he.

In the midst of the chaos, he claimed, a female teacher and 15 students passed out. He added that they were taken to the community health centre for treatment.

At the testing location, 405 students in all were taking the exam.

Eight pupils who were ‘actively involved’ in the incident have been reported to the police.