Iran releases a Spanish woman named Ana Baneira who was arrested during the nationwide anti-government protests

The Spanish foreign ministry announced on Sunday that Ana Baneira, a Spaniard who had been detained in Iran since November of last year after being detained during the country’s anti-government protests, has been freed (February 26).

After being freed on Saturday, the 24-year-old is now travelling to Spain. Another Spanish national, Santiago Sanchez Cogedor, was arrested in October of last year after deciding to walk to the World Cup in Qatar. He is currently being held in Iranian captivity.

According to Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares, ‘She was freed yesterday, but we didn’t want to disclose it publicly before her plane had taken off from Iran.’ He went on to assure that the 24-year-old ‘is well’ and on her way home to Galicia, in northwestern Spain.

At the time of her arrest, Baneira was 24 years old, said the United States-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA). The rights group worker took part in nationwide protests which followed the death of Mahsa Amini after she was detained by authorities for her alleged breach of the dress code.

The 22-year-old had passed away in a hospital three days later and her death sparked outrage.