Leaders of UK and EU to meet on Monday to finalise the Northern Ireland deal

If final details can be agreed upon during lunchtime talks in Britain, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen will announce a new Brexit deal for Northern Ireland on Monday.

The agreement aims to ease tensions brought on by the British province’s open border with Ireland after Brexit in 2020. However, it is unclear whether this agreement will go far enough to end the political impasse in Northern Ireland and appease critics in Britain.

Sunak will call a meeting of his cabinet following ‘late lunchtime’talks Von der Leyen will have in Britain. According to his office, Sunak would inform the British parliament after a joint news conference if a deal had been reached.