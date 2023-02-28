China will attend the G20 summit that would be held in Delhi

According to the foreign ministry’s regular news briefing on Tuesday, China’s foreign minister Qin Gang will attend the G20 foreign ministers meeting in Delhi on March 2.

‘The G20 should concentrate on pressing issues affecting the world economy. To guarantee that the G20 foreign ministers’ conference delivers a constructive message about multilateralism, China is prepared to collaborate with all parties’ When asked about Qin’s presence, spokesman Mao Ning responded in the affirmative.