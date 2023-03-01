Commodity Market: Gold price remain firm

Mumbai: Price of gold remained unchanged in the commodity market. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs 55,722 per 10 gram, down Rs 34 or 0.06%. Silver May futures were trading higher by Rs 186 at Rs 64,809 per kg.

In the international markets, gold prices edged up for a third session on Wednesday as the US dollar pulled back. But, the fears of more U.S. interest rate hikes on the back of stubbornly high inflation kept restricted the gains. Price of spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,829.37 per ounce. U.S. gold futures eased 0.1% to $1,835.30.

Meanwhile, price of sovereign gold surged second day in a row in the Kerala market. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 41,280, up by Rs 120 per 8 gram. Gold price surged yesterday by Rs 80 per 8 gram.