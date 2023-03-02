Massive fire breakout at Brahmapuram waste plant in Kochi

Kochi: A huge fire broke out at the Brahmapuram solid waste treatment plant in Kochi on Thursday, police said. However, no one was hurt in the incident which occurred around 4.30 PM.

According to police, 14 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to contain the blaze. Senior officials of the fire department also rushed to the area.

The fire broke out in the waste dumped at the plant and such incidents happen every year around this time due to the extreme heat, they said. The fire tenders were still trying to completely extinguish the blaze and the operation would take some time, they added.