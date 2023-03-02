New study reveals that COVID-19 pandemic had detrimental effects on our mental health

The harmful effects of the coronavirus epidemic are still being felt two years later. A recent study discovered that the COVID-19 pandemic has negative consequences on people’s relationships as well as their mental and physical health, with young adults being particularly affected.

The study included more than 400,000 participants from 64 different nations. A non-profit organisation by the name of Sapien Labs commissioned the global survey to learn more about the situation of mental health. The third annual Mental State of the World Report contains its results (MSW).

According to the report’s results, there has hardly been any improvement in the worsening mental health during the epidemic. Rather, its “mental health quotient” found that on a 300-point scale, the score for mental health has, on average, declined by 33 points.

The decline was witnessed over the past two years, a.k.a the pandemic years and is yet to improve.

As per the research, young adults are more likely to face mental health challenges.