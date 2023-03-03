50% discount on traffic fines announced in this UAE emirate

Sharjah: Sharjah Police has announced traffic fine discount scheme. Motorists can get a 50% discount on traffic fines issued in the emirate. Lieutenant-Colonel Muhammad Alai, director of the Traffic and Patrols Department at Sharjah Police announced this. Impoundment orders, and black points for violations committed before March 31, 2023, will be cancelled under the scheme.

Motorists can avail of the discount for a month.

Earlier this week, Sharjah announced that effective April 1, 2023, motorists will get a 35% discount if the fine payment is made within 60 days from the date of committing the violation. If the fine is paid between 60 days and one year of committing the violation, motorists will get a 25% discount.