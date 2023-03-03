After being banned by SEBI, Arshad Warsi denies charges levied on him; says his wife had no knowledge of stocks

Indian actor Arshad Warsi took to Twitter hours after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) banned him to refute accusations against him and claim that he and his wife, TV anchor Maria Goretti, had no knowledge of stocks.

In a case involving the uploading of deceptive videos on YouTube channels advising viewers to buy the company’s shares, SEBI earlier on Thursday banned several entities, including Warsi, his wife Maria Goretti, YouTuber Manish Mishra, and promoters of Sadhna Broadcast – Shreya Gupta, Gaurav Gupta, Saurabh Gupta, Pooja Aggarwal, and Varun Media – from the securities market.

Arshad Warsi and Maria Goretti each made a profit of Rs 29.43 lakh and Rs 37.56 lakh, respectively, according to the interim order.

Hours later, Arshad Warsi took to Twitter and requested everyone not to believe in hearsay. He also mentioned that he and his wife lack knowledge of the stock market.

‘Please do not believe everything you read in the news. Maria and my knowledge about stocks is zero, took advice and invested in Sharda, and like many others, lost all our hard earned money,’ he tweeted.