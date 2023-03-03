CDC concludes contaminated cough syrups imported into Gambia caused the deaths of 66 children

Following an examination, specialists from the Gambia and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention came to the conclusion that the tainted cough syrups imported into the country were most likely the reason for the acute renal injury that resulted in the deaths of 66 children.

A cluster of acute renal injuries among 78 children and 66 deaths between June and September 2022 are strongly suggested by a paper that was published in the New England Journal of Medicine on Thursday.

When four additional children perished since September 2022, the official death toll currently stands at 70. Most of the kids were younger than two years old.

The links between the contaminated medicine and children’s deaths came to light in October 2022, when the World Health Organisation (WHO) raised an alert saying four cough syrups made by India’s Maiden Pharmaceuticals Ltd contain toxic levels of diethylene and ethylene glycol and should be withdrawn.

The report reached conclusions after it examined the medical records of patients available, and interviewed parents and caregivers. It also mentioned other evidences contributing to the conclusion such as the tests of the medicines, the fact that the illness did not spread to adults and pointed towards a toxin agent rather than an infectious.