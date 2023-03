Doha: Qatar Central Bank (QCB) announced that Sunday will be a holiday for all financial institutions in the country. As per a post shared on the bank’s official Twitter account March 5 will be an official holiday for all financial institutions.

The decision is in line with cabinet decision no. 33 of 2009 that declares the first Sunday in March as an official holiday for all bank institutions.