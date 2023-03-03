Chrome users in a lawsuit against Google for its data-collecting practices have lost their early appeal

Chrome users who had filed a class action lawsuit against Google LLC, a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc., for the company’s data collection practises lost their initial appeal. In 2020, the plaintiffs filed a lawsuit against the tech giant, alleging that even when users browse in a private tab or ‘Incognito’ mode, the firm is still gathering their data. The $5 billion in damages sought in the complaint.

The plaintiff’s attempt to appeal a lower court decision from last year that denied the status of a class action was refused on Wednesday by the Ninth US Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco.

According to Reuters, attorneys for plaintiffs argued in the Ninth Circuit that the lower court ruling in December denying the class certification on the damages, ‘sounds the ‘death knell’ for many users’ damages claims who lack the means to individually litigate this case.’

However, the plaintiffs still have the option to revive their monetary damages in the case, when there is a final judgement. A jury trial is set for November this year.

A class action status would mean that plaintiffs could pursue large-scale claims against the tech company as a ‘group,’ rather than filing individual claims for monetary damages. According to court filings, these damages would include at least ‘tens of millions’ of browser users.