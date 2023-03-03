Coal production in India rises 15% in April-February

New Delhi: Coal production in the county has increased by over 15% during April-February. As per data released by the Union Coal ministry, the total coal production during the period is at 784.41 million tones. It was at 681.5 million tonnes during the same period of the 2022 fiscal year.

Coal India Limited produced 619.70 million tonnes up to February of the fiscal year 2023. In 2022 fiscal year, the total production by Coal India was at 542.38 million tones. It reported a growth of 14%.

The Coal Ministry has paved the way for releasing additional coal in the market by greater utilization of mining capacities of captive coal blocks which have led to an increase in production by captive and other companies by 29.83% to over 104 million tonnes during the last fiscal year as compared to 80.55 million tonnes produced during the corresponding period of the fiscal year 2022.