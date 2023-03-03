Commodity Market: Gold price remain firm

Mumbai: Gold price remained unchanged in the Kerala market. The price of yellow metal edged higher in the last three days. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 41,400 per 8 gram.

In the global markets, gold prices edged lower. Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,835.03 per ounce, after rising in the previous three sessions. U.S. gold futures settled 0.3% lower at $1,840.50. Among other precious metals, silver fell 0.8% to $20.83 per ounce, platinum was up 0.7% at $961.43, while palladium edged 0.1% higher to $1,442.05.