Hidden corridor nine metres long discovered close to the main entrance of the Great Pyramid of Giza

Even after more than 4,500 years of existence, Egypt’s Great Pyramid of Giza is still dropping fascinating historical artefacts hidden within its ages-old mystique. Next to the pyramid’s main entrance, a concealed corridor nine metres (30 feet) long has just been found. According to Egyptian antiquities officials, the most recent discovery may lead to other discoveries.

The Scan Pyramids project led to the discovery inside the pyramid. The initiative, which got off the ground in 2015, has been looking inside the building using non-invasive equipment like infrared thermography, 3D models, and cosmic-ray imaging.

The discovery could contribute to knowledge about the construction of the pyramid as well as the purpose of a gabled limestone structure that sits in front of the corridor, an article published in the journal Nature said on Thursday.

The unfinished corridor was created to redistribute the pyramid’s weight around either the main entrance or around another as yet undiscovered chamber or space, according to Mostafa Waziri, head of Egypt’s Supreme Council of Antiquities.