Hit songstress Christina Aguilera reveals she uses ‘injectibles’ to look young

The key to Christina Aguilera’s perfect skin is finally revealed. The popular singer admitted that she utilises ‘injectibles’ to stay this young-looking. ‘I’m constantly interested in discovering new goods that thrill me and help me feel my best,’ Christina said in an interview.

The 42-year-old singer claimed that getting injectables gives her a ‘natural look’ and boosts her confidence. ‘In my field of business specifically, we value expression. I don’t want my face to be frozen. I have to remain true to my emotion whether I’m performing onstage or for the camera,’ she added.

But Christina relishes getting older. The singer remarked, ‘Viewing ageing as a negative is a pretty old-school viewpoint.

The singer currently uses Xeomin, a cosmetic injectable that uses a unique formula to remove unnecessary proteins from the skin. ‘Xeomin felt like the safest way to go because it doesn’t have any extra ingredients. It’s reassurance that no matter how tired I may be, I have backup,’ she said.

In the past, celebrities like Joe Jonas and Gwyneth Paltrow, have also opened up on using injectables.