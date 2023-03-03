Indian Railways cancels 327 trains today: Full list

New Delhi: The Indian Railways on Friday fully cancelled over 240 trains. The national transporter also partially cancelled 87 trains scheduled to depart today. These trains were cnacelled for carrying out maintenance and operational works. The list of cancelled trains comprises trains running from several Indian cities like Kanpur, Asansol, Delhi, Lucknow, Bokaro Steel City, Buxar, Amravati, Wardha, Nagpur, Pune, Pathankot, Madurai, Rameswaram, etc.

Indian Railways has requested passengers to check train details by visiting https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app. The national transporter informed that tickets booked via IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated in the user’s accounts. Passengers who have booked tickets through counters will have to visit the reservation counter to claim the refund.

Full list of cancelled trains:

01825 , 01826 , 03085 , 03086 , 03359 , 03360 , 03591 , 03592 , 03649 , 04041 , 04042 , 04139 , 04203 , 04204 , 04263 , 04264 , 04267 , 04268 , 04305 , 04306 , 04319 , 04320 , 04337 , 04338 , 04379 , 04380 , 04403 , 04404 , 04648 , 04916 , 04919 , 04927 , 04938 , 04950 , 04953 , 04958 , 04959 , 04961 , 04963 , 04964 , 04987 , 04988 , 04999 , 05000 , 05085 , 05086 , 05117 , 05118 , 05241 , 05245 , 05247 , 05334 , 05366 , 05489 , 05490 , 05491 , 05492 , 05517 , 05518 , 05591 , 05592 , 05685 , 05686 , 05689 , 05692 , 06405 , 06409 , 06601 , 06602 , 06609 , 06610 , 06651 , 06652 , 06653 , 06654 , 06655 , 06656 , 06663 , 06664 , 06684 , 06687 , 06701 , 06702 , 06780 , 06802 , 06803 , 06848 , 07464 , 07465 , 07906 , 07907 , 07976 , 08031 , 08032 , 09369 , 09370 , 09431 , 09432 , 09433 , 09434 , 09437 , 09438 , 09459 , 09460 , 09475 , 09476 , 09481 , 09482 , 09487 , 09488 , 09491 , 09492 , 09497 , 09498 , 10101 , 10102 , 11025 , 11026 , 11115 , 11116 , 11426 , 12073 , 12074 , 12225 , 12245 , 12246 , 12277 , 12278 , 12503 , 12529 , 12530 , 12531 , 12532 , 12605 , 12668 , 12703 , 12744 , 12821 , 12822 , 12863 , 12864 , 12875 , 12891 , 12892 , 13309 , 13310 , 13343 , 13344 , 13511 , 13512 , 14213 , 14214 , 14223 , 14224 , 14234 , 14235 , 14236 , 14331 , 14332 , 14521 , 14522 , 14819 , 14820 , 14821 , 14822 , 15009 , 15010 , 15053 , 15069 , 15070 , 15081 , 15082 , 15084 , 15113 , 15114 , 15120 , 15203 , 15204 , 16213 , 16214 , 16731 , 16732 , 16779 , 16845 , 16846 , 17236 , 17237 , 17238 , 17347 , 17348 , 18046 , 18104 , 18115 , 18116 , 18415 , 18416 , 19119 , 19120 , 20411 , 20412 , 20601 , 20931 , 20948 , 20949 , 22306 , 22531 , 22532 , 22623 , 22627 , 22628 , 22667 , 22832 , 22959 , 22960 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31711 , 31712 , 36031 , 36032 , 36033 , 36034 , 36035 , 36036 , 36037 , 36038 , 36071 , 36072 , 36085 , 36086 , 36825 , 37011 , 37012 , 37343 , 37354 , 37611 , 37614 , 37815 , 37834 , 37840

Also Read: Karnataka Lokayukta raids BJP MLA’s son’s house, Rs 6 crore cash recovered

Know how to check list of cancelled trains:

Log onto indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of journey

Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen

Click on Cancelled Trains option

Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement