Karnataka Lokayukta raids BJP MLA’s son’s house, Rs 6 crore cash recovered

Bengaluru: The anti-corruption wing of Lokayukta on Friday raided the residence of Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Maadal Virupakshappa’s son Prashant Maadal and recovered Rs 6 crore cash. The search operation is still on.

Earlier on Thursday, Karnataka Lokayukta officers caught Virupakshappa’s son while taking a bribe of Rs 40 lakh. ‘The anti-corruption branch of Lokayukta yesterday caught Prashanth Maadal, son of BJP MLA Maadal Virupakshappa while taking a bribe of Rs 40 lakh. Over Rs 1.7 crore in cash was recovered from his office’, Karnataka Lokayukta said.

Lokayukta was on duty after getting a complaint about the demand for a bribe. According to Lokayukta, more than Rs 1.7 crore in cash was found at Prashanth Madal’s office. Virupakshappa’s son Maadal is a chief accountant at Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB). Notably, Maadal Virupakshappa is the chairman of Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited. Further investigation is underway, officials added.