Netizen slam standup comedian Daniel Fernandes for his ‘Chai Party voters deserve to die’ remarks

New Delhi: Famous standup comedian Daniel Fernandes has triggered controversies for his anti-Hindu views and anti-BJP views. Daniel Fernandes recently published 1 hour and 39 minutes long video of one of his live shows ‘Alive and Vaccinated’ on his YouTube channel. This video has ignited a massive outrage among netizens. He expressed his bigotry views in the video and made controversial comments. Netizens are demanding the arrest of Daniel Fernandes for this video.

In the video, Daniel said that the people who voted for Chai Party should not be accepted in society and should be boycotted. He further added that these people instead of getting medical aid should die.

Also Read: Women’s Premier League 2023: Delhi Capitals appoint Meg Lanning as captain

In the video he said that during the Covid-19 times, his Instagram has gone on to become a hospital where people are seeking help for their medical problems. He then said that he will ask the people about the party they voted for when they seek help and will block them if they say that they had voted for ‘Chai Party’. By ‘Chai Party’, he meant BJP.

Watched video of supposed standup comedy by a joker Daniel Fernandes. It is abt 2nd wave COVID, this scum politicises it & recommends ppl who voted for NaMo, shouldn’t be given treatment even if they r deathly sick with covid, & his audience is clapping. Such is their degeneracy — Rupa Murthy (@rupamurthy1) March 3, 2023

‘Can a man be this disgusting???? Indeed, we have stinking filth living with us on this earth… There is no cure for persons like #DanielFernandes,’ tweeted a user. ‘So this disgrace of a human. Daniel thinks it’s fair to block those desperate to get hospital beds during 2nd wave of Covid just cuz they had the audacity to vote for the man this guy hates…Guess if Narendra Modi would have denied vaccine to those who didn’t vote for him,’ said another on social media.

So this disgrace of a human @absolutelydanny thinks it’s fair to block those desperate to get hospital beds during 2nd wave of Covid just cuz they had the audacity to vote for the man this guy hates Guess @narendramodi shldve denied vaccine to those who didn’t vote for him pic.twitter.com/BGlBVq9qCA — Maithili (@MaithiliMuses) March 1, 2023

‘More disturbing is why exactly is the audience cheering n applauding this hate speech? The only parallel I can think of is Hitler’s hate speech against the Jews. The Germans cheered his hatred just like this,’ tweeted another.

Fernandes has over 76,000 followers on Instagram and over 2,20,000 subscribers on YouTube.