Telangana Govt approaches SC Governor allegedly not clearing certain bills

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has approached the Supreme Court over the Governor allegedly keeping some bills, passed by the legislature, pending, without taking a decision on them. The State government’s plea, filed through the Chief Secretary, is expected to come up for hearing after the Holi vacation, official sources said here on Friday.

In response to the State government moving the Supreme Court over the alleged delay in taking a decision with regard to the bills, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan today said friendly interactions would have been more helpful. ‘Dear @TelanganaCS Rajbhavan is nearer than Delhi. Assuming office as CS you didn’t find time to visit Rajbhavan officially. No protocol! No courtesy even for courtesy call. Friendly official visits & interactions would have been more helpful which you Don’t even intend’, she tweeted. ‘Again i remind you Rajbhavan is nearer than Delhi @TelanganaCS’, she said.

Relations between Raj Bhavan and the BRS government have not been on the best of terms and Ms Soundararajan had earlier complained of protocol not being followed with regard to her office. In an open face-off with the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led government, Soundararajan in November last year expressed doubts that her phones were being tapped.

In a dramatic turn of events in January this year, the Telangana Government had moved a Lunch Motion before the High Court seeking a direction to the Governor to approve the file pertaining to budget presentation. However, following an advice from the court, advocates of the State government and the Raj Bhavan held discussions and informed the court that they both came to an understanding and hence the court can dispose of the petition. During the discussions, it was agreed that there will be an address by the Governor during the Budget Session and the speech copy would be furnished by the State government. Later, the Governor addressed the legislature.