The Indian superstar Rajinikanth to collaborate with director TJ Gnanavel in his 170th film

Rajinikanth is prepared to begin filming his 170th movie. The director TJ Gnanavel will work with the Indian superstar. Lyca Productions released a statement about the movie on March 2. This is Rajinikanth’s third time working with Lyca Productions. Lyca also contributed to the production of Darbar and Kaala.

‘We are feeling honoured to announce our next association with Superstar @rajinikanth for #Thalaivar170. Directed by critically acclaimed @tjgnan, Music by the sensational Rockstar @anirudhofficial,’ Lyca Productions said in a post on Twitter.

The remaining cast members, the movie’s name, and its plot are all unknown as of right now. The critically praised movie Jai Bhim, which starred Surya in the lead role, is the film that director TJ Gnanavel is most known for.

The particular announcement has left fans excited.’Woah..can’t wait to see Thalaiva in another interesting role,’ a social media user commented.’Congrats Rajinikanth sir on your 170th film,’ another one wrote.

The film will have music by Anirudh and will be produced by Subaskaran. The shoot of the film will commence soon under the leadership of producer GKM Tamil Kumaran and will hit the screens in 2024, the makers added.