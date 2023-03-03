The National Assembly of Vietnam confirms Vo Van Thuong as the new president in a re-shuffle

Following a thorough anti-corruption campaign, the National Assembly of Vietnam has confirmed Vo Van Thuong as the country’s next president, according to Reuters.

A special session of MPs approved Thuong’s president on Thursday after the ruling Communist Party nominated the 52-year-old as its sole candidate on Wednesday.

Despite being mostly ceremonial, the presidency is one of Vietnam’s top four political posts.

487 of the 488 National Assembly members present reportedly supported Thuong, according to the official Viet Nam News.

Thuong’s appointment comes at a time when Vietnam is experiencing political unrest, during which the all-powerful Communist Party is engaged in a campaign of de-corruption, and in which factional struggle has resulted in the dismissal of a number of ministers.

The election comes after his predecessor, Nguyen Xuan Phuc, was abruptly removed from office in January. The party accused him of ordering ‘violations and malfeasance’ by those in his employ.

An important step forward in the nation’s ‘blazing furnace’ anti-corruption campaign was evident in Phuc’s ouster as president.

President-elect Thuong promised to ‘resolutely’ carry on the fight against corruption in his opening address to the parliament as Vietnam’s new leader.