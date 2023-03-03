The United States’ New York Police Department (NYPD) yet again lowers its requirement for new recruits

According to Chief of Training Juanita Holmes, the New York Police Department (NYPD) in the United States has once again dropped the standards for new hires as it moves to eliminate its 1.5-mile (2.4 km) at the police academy. Since then, the action has stirred discussion among department officials, with several offering their opinions on the allegedly contentious action.

Holmes claims that the change will make it simpler for female applicants to join the NYPD. It is noteworthy that this also occurs shortly after the department significantly loosened its police fitness test following a record-breaking wave of retirements.

Furthermore, the head of training has also insisted that the timed run which needs to be completed by the men and women in 14 minutes and 21 seconds is not necessary to become an officer.

‘No cop on patrol runs a mile and a half…No one’s chasing anyone a mile and a half. Not to mention every day in the gym you’re doing a mile and a half (as part of training)’, said Holmes to the Post. She added that this requirement holds back otherwise qualified candidates, particularly women.