Vanuatu declares a state of emergency after two earthquakes struck back-to-back

After experiencing two back-to-back earthquakes and a second cyclone, Vanuatu announced a state of emergency on Friday.

According to the US Geological Survey, the first 6.5-magnitude earthquake struck at 1804 GMT at a depth of 10 kilometres off the island of Espiritu Santo. Shortly later, an aftershock of a magnitude of 5.4 hit the island.

The original earthquake posed no tsunami threat, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre.

Soneel Ram, a spokeswoman for the Pacific Red Cross, told the news organisation AFP that no casualties have been identified as of yet.

Just two days previously, Cyclone Judy had pounded the nation with gusts of high to 200 km/h (125 mph).

When the quake struck, locals were already dealing with torn roofs and buildings from the cyclone. While the roads are still flooded, electricity and communications are still affected across the island country.

The Secretary general of the Vanuatu Red Cross Society, Dickinson Tevi had warned of the possibility of significant damages.