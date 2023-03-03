Women’s Premier League 2023: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah Unveils official mascot

Mumbai: Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah unveiled the official mascot of the inaugural edition of Women’s Premier League (WPL) . The official mascot of the WPL is named ‘Shakti’ and resembles a tigress, donning a blue jersey.

5 teams – Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz- are participating in the inaugural edition of WPL. The event will start on 4th March at the DY Patil Stadium. Gujarat Giants will face Mumbai Indians in the first match. It will stage a total of 20 league matches and 2 Playoff games that will be played over a duration of 23 days.

A total of 11 matches each will be held at the DY Patil Stadium and Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. The final game of the league stage will be played between UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals on March 21 at the Brabourne Stadium. The Eliminator will be played at the DY Patil Stadium on March 24. The Final of the Women’s Premier League 2023 will be played at the Brabourne Stadium on March 26.