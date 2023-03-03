Women’s Premier League 2023: Delhi Capitals appoint Meg Lanning as captain

Delhi: Delhi Capitals appointed Australia’s World Cup winning Captain Meg Lanning as their captain for the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League. The team management also appointed Jemimah Rodrigues as the vice-captain of the women’s team.

Delhi Capitals will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore on March 4 in their first match.

Also Read: 50% discount on traffic fines announced in this UAE emirate

The team also unveiled their jersey for the inaugural season of the Women’s Premier League (WPL 2023). The jersey is blue with a darker shade of red in the other half. It also features a roaring lion on the front side.

DC squad: Jemimah Rodrigues, Meg Lanning (captain), Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Marizanne Kapp, Titas Sadhu, Alice Capsey, Tara Norris, Laura Harris, Jasia Akhtar, Minnu Mani, Poonam Yadav, Taniya Bhatia. Jess Jonassen, Sneha Deepthi, Arundhati Reddy, Aparna Mondal.