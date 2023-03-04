Neyyattinkara man detained for assaulting and abusing saleswomen who requested leave

A Neyyattinkara man was detained on Saturday for hitting his female employees after they demanded time off and unpaid wages.

An online video has gone viral showing Devadas, the proprietor of a business that sells household goods, smacking one of the women and using profanity.

The allegations of Wayanad locals Nandhana and Saritha served as the basis for the arrest.

Local door-to-door sales were conducted by the ladies, but they were not paid for at least a month. They claim that their request for a leave of absence was denied.

In addition, the women requested to be fired if their requests weren’t granted, which infuriated the accuser.

Devadas allegedly called them into a room under the pretence of talking about their issues before assaulting them.