Israeli government’s planned restriction of the judiciary in the country receives flak from various quarters

The Israeli government has been under fire from a number of sources for its proposed restrictions on the judiciary’s authority in the nation.

An Israeli Air Force fighter jet squadron’s reservists have now declared that they will skip one of their scheduled training sessions later this week. Of the 40 personnel of the IAF’s 69th Squadron, 37 have declared that they will not participate in the drills on Wednesday.

The squadron, often known as the Hammers, operates F-15I fighter aircraft out of the Hatzerim Airbase in southern Israel. The reservists told Tomer Bar, the head of the IAF, and the squadron commander that they would not be participating in the training session. But, they stated that if necessary, they will report for service for operational missions.

‘On Wednesday, March 8, we will devote our time to discourse and thinking for the sake of democracy and the unity of the people, and therefore we will not report to reserve duty on this day, with the exception of operational activity. During the rest of the week, we will report for duty as planned,’ said the reservists in the letter, as reported by Channel 12 news.