Prince Harry and Meghan Markle invited to King Charles III’s coronation ceremony in May

The coronation of King Charles III will take place in May, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been invited. According to sources, the pair has not yet officially confirmed their attendance. Supposedly, they received a ’email message from His Majesty’s office regarding the coronation’.

The couple’s representative said, ‘An immediate decision on whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time.’

Official news on this has come from Buckingham Palace.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who gave up their royal titles in favour of a life free of regal responsibilities, are still residing in California. After leaving the family, Prince Harry has grown distant from both his brother, Prince William, and father, King Charles.

In 2021, Harry and Meghan made shocking claims against the family in Oprah Winfrey’s chat show in which they spoke about biases, racism, and general off-shoulderness towards the latter.