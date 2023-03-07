Gunta Laxman is stopped by SFI at Kasaragod Central University

On Tuesday, members of the Students Federation of India (SFI) prevented Gunta Laxman from attending a Women’s Day event at the Central University of Kerala, Kasaragod. Laxman is a member of a group affiliated with the Sangh Parivar.

Laxman is the Akhil Bharatiya Rashtriya Saikshik Mahasangh’s joint national organising secretary (ABSRM). The following is the official invitation issued by the CUK for the university’s Women’s Day programme:

According to reports, students and instructors opposed the decision to invite him from the start.

Faculty members objected, claiming that the ABRSM joint secretary had not contributed in any way to the cause of women when Vice-Chancellor H Venkateshwarlu informed the university’s women’s committee about the official invitation extended to Laxman and Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit of Jawaharlal Nehru University.

Yet, the VC disregarded the disagreement and even threatened to have the opposing committee member removed.

Even though Venkateshwarlu backtracked on his threat, the teacher did not rescind his invitation to Laxman after finding support from other faculty members.

ABRSM describes itself as a ‘sort of professional organisation’ … ‘infused with Indianness with an aim to propagate the ideology of cultural nationalism in the field of education and society’ on its official website. (sic)