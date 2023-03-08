North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un plans to make his daughter Kim Ju Ae the potential successor

According to a report by Sky News, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un intends to make his daughter Kim Ju Ae the prospective heir in order to present his family as a dynasty similar to the British Royal Family.

According to Jean H. Lee, a seasoned foreign correspondent and expert on North Korea, the Korean dictator has been forcing his daughter, who is thought to be 10 years old, to attend public events with ‘guns’ and ‘missiles’ as the topic.

Kim Ju Ae has appeared in public six times so far. Lee recalled her attendance at a military luncheon in February to commemorate the nation’s army’s 75th anniversary as one of the noteworthy events she attended.

‘When you look at these pictures she’s front and centre. She is there. It’s like this tableau of father, mother, and daughter. And I think what people noticed, of course, first and foremost was, ‘oh my gosh, he’s presenting his daughter’. What does that mean?’, Lee, who reported from inside North Korea from 2008 to 2017, told the latest episode of the Sky News Daily podcast.

When asked if North Korea, a conservative and patriarchal country, will allow a female leader to helm the post, Lee said that there have been a number of women working in high office in the secretive country.