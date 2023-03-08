Steve Smith will lead Australia in the fourth Test match with India

Cricket Australia (CA) informed that, Steve Smith will lead Australia in the fourth and final Test against India beginning on Thursday while regular captain Pat Cummins stays in Sydney with his family.

Australia fell behind 2-0 in the four-match series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, and Cummins left New Delhi after the second Test to go with his ailing mother.

In Indore, Smith oversaw their revival as they defeated India by nine wickets in three days to get to the World Test Championship final in June.