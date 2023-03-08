Stock Market: Equity market settle higher for third day in a row

Mumbai: Indian equity indices ended higher for third day in a row. BSE Sensex ended 123.63 points or 0.21% higher at 60,348.09. NSE Nifty gained 42.95 points or 0.24% to finish at 17,754.40.

The top gainers in the market were IndusInd Bank, M&M, L&T, NTPC, ITC, Ultra Cement, Tata Steel, Maruti and SBI. The top losers in the market were Bajaj Finance, Tech Mahindra, Infosys and Sun Pharma.

In the broader market, the BSE midcap gauge rose 0.61% and the smallcap index gained 0.28 %. Stock markets were closed on Tuesday on account of Holi.