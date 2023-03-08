Umesh N S will replace Renu Raj as the next Ernakulam Collector after her relocation to Wayanad

The Kerala Government ordered Dr. Renu Raj, the district collector, to be transferred on Wednesday in response to mounting criticism of her handling of the Brahmapuram turmoil. She has been told to assume leadership in Wayanad.

N S K Umesh, the chief secretary’s staff officer at the moment, will take Renu’s job.

Several IAS officers were also given transfer orders by the government, which led to a significant reorganisation. The alterations are detailed below:

1. Mohammed Y Safirulla K IAS (KL 2010), Officer on Special Duty, Finance (Resources) Department will hold the full additional charge of Project Director, e-Health, in addition to the existing additional charge.

2. Haritha V Kumar IAS (KL 2013), District Collector, Thrissur is transferred and posted as District Collector, Alappuzha.

3. Geetha A IAS (KL 2014), District Collector, Wayanad is transferred and posted as District Collector, Kozhikode.

4. Dr Renu Raj IAS (KL 2015), District Collector, Ernakulam is transferred and posted as District Collector, Wayanad.

5. Umesh N S K IAS (KL 2015), Staff Officer to Chief Secretary is transferred and posted as District Collector, Ernakulam.

6. V R K Teja Mylavarapu IAS (KL 2015), District Collector, Alappuzha is transferred and posted as District Collector, Thrissur.

7. Snehil Kumar Singh IAS (KL 2016), Director, Kerala State IT Mission, is transferred and posted as Staff Officer to Chief Secretary. The officer stands relieved from all the existing additional charges.

8. Anu Kumari IAS (KL 2018), Mission Director, Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme will hold the full additional charge of Director, Kerala State IT Mission. The officer stands relieved from the additional charge of District Development Commissioner, Thiruvananthapuram.

9. Aswathy Srinivas IAS (KL 2020), Sub Collector, Thiruvananthapuram will hold the full additional charge of District Development Commissioner, Thiruvananthapuram.