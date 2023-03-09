Commodity Market: Gold price slips down for third day in a row

Mumbai: Sovereign gold prices slipped down in the Kerala market for thrid day in a row. Sovereign gold is trading in the state at Rs 40,720, down by Rs 80 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 5090, lower by Rs 10. This is the lowest price of yellow metal reported this month. In the last three days, the precious metal suffered a loss of Rs 760 per 8 gram.

On Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs 54,835 per 10 gram, down Rs 76 or 0.14%. Silver futures were trading lower by Rs 145 at Rs 61,672 per kg.

In the international markets, price of spot gold was little changed at $1,813.39 per ounce. It touched its lowest since February 28 on Wednesday. U.S. gold futures eased 0.1% to $1,816.70.