Iran and Saudi Arabia, regional competitors in West Asia, agree to restore diplomatic ties

Regional rivals in West Asia, Iran and Saudi Arabia, have decided to reestablish diplomatic contacts, according to official media.

The Islamic Republic of Iran and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have decided to restart diplomatic ties and reopen embassies and missions within two months, according to a joint statement, the official IRNA news agency said. The Saudi side didn’t immediately confirm anything.

In 2016, relations between Saudi Arabia, a Sunni country, and Iran, a Shia country, were terminated. According to Iranian state media, both nations have now decided to reopen their respective diplomatic missions.