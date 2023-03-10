Nearly 200,000 people in Thailand admitted to hospital because of air pollution

According to officials, this week’s air pollution in Thailand caused nearly 200,000 hospital admissions, with Bangkok blanketed in a dangerous haze.

The Thai city, which is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world and is home to an estimated 11 million people, has been covered for days by an ugly yellow-gray mixture of exhaust from vehicles, industrial pollution, and smoke from burning agricultural land.

According to the public health ministry, air pollution has caused more than 1.3 million illnesses in the country since the beginning of the year, with roughly 200,000 people being admitted to hospitals this week alone.

A physician with the ministry named Kriangkrai Namthaisong recommended pregnant women and young children to stay inside on Wednesday. ‘Anyone going outside should wear a high-quality N95 anti-pollution mask,’ he added.

During another pollution peak in late January and early February, city authorities urged people to work from home.

Around midday (0500 GMT), the popular tourist destination was ranked the third-most polluted city in the world by monitoring firm IQAir.