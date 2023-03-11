Glaucoma affects only the elderly? Debunking top 5 myths

Glaucoma is a group of eye diseases that cause damage to the optic nerve, which can lead to vision loss or blindness if left untreated. There are several myths surrounding glaucoma, including the belief that it only affects the elderly. Here are the top 5 myths about glaucoma debunked:

Myth: Glaucoma only affects the elderly.

Reality: While glaucoma is more common in older adults, it can affect people of all ages, including infants and children. In fact, congenital glaucoma is a type of glaucoma that is present at birth or develops in early childhood.

Myth: Glaucoma only affects people with a family history of the disease.

Reality: While having a family history of glaucoma increases your risk of developing the disease, anyone can develop glaucoma. Other risk factors include age, race, and certain medical conditions.

Myth: Glaucoma always causes symptoms, such as eye pain or redness.

Reality: In its early stages, glaucoma usually does not cause any noticeable symptoms. This is why regular eye exams are important, especially for people who are at higher risk for the disease.

Myth: Glaucoma is curable.

Reality: There is currently no cure for glaucoma, but there are treatments available to slow or halt the progression of the disease and preserve vision. Treatment options may include eye drops, oral medications, laser therapy, or surgery.

Myth: Glaucoma only affects the eyes.

Reality: Glaucoma can affect other parts of the body as well, including the brain. In some cases, glaucoma can cause damage to the optic nerve, which can lead to vision loss or blindness.

It’s important to understand the truth about glaucoma so that you can take steps to protect your eye health. Regular eye exams and early detection are key to preventing vision loss from glaucoma. If you have any concerns about your eye health or are at risk for glaucoma, talk to your eye doctor.