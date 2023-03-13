India’s Covid-19 active cases rises to 3,809

According to data updated on Monday by the Union Health Ministry, India reported 444 additional coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of active cases up to 3,809.

The figures updated at 8 am showed that the death toll rose to 5,30,782 after Tamil Nadu reported one death.

The total number of cases involving Covid was 4.46 crore (4,46,90,936).

The health ministry website says, the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.80%, and the active cases currently make up 0.01 percent of all infections.

4,41,56,345 persons have recovered from the illness, and the case fatality rate has been reported at 1.19 percent.

220.64 crore doses of the Covid vaccination have been given in the nation, according to the ministry’s website.