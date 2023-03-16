DH Latest NewsDH NEWSKarnatakaLatest Newsofficials and personalsIndiaNEWS

3 people nabbed in Bangalore for carrying 49 lakh rupees cash in car

Mar 16, 2023, 02:50 pm IST

On Wednesday in Bengaluru, the Karnataka police apprehended three persons who were driving a car with Rs 49 lakh in cash. The police pulled over an Innova in the city and found money inside.

The cash was being carried by three people who were found in the automobile. According to section 98 of the Karnataka Police Act, a case has been filed.

To determine where the money was being transported and whether any politicians are connected to the issue, the police are actively looking into the case.

