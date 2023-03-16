DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSIndiaPolitics

Devendra Fadnavis’s wife accuses a designer of making threats, engaging in collusion, and soliciting bribes

Mar 16, 2023, 02:58 pm IST

Amruta Fadnavis, the wife of Maharashtra’s deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, has reported a designer named Aniksha to the Mumbai Police for allegedly threatening her, collaborating against her, and demanding a bribe of Rs 1 crore.

Amruta claimed in her police report that Aniksha had been in touch with her for more than 16 months and had occasionally visited her home.

Aniksha reportedly offered to give Amruta Fadnavis information on certain bookies through whom they might earn money and then directly offered Rs 1 crore to get her father off the hook in a police investigation, according to the FIR filed at the Malabar Hill police station in Mumbai.

A case has been opened by the police against Anshika and her father. In this case, no arrests have been made yet.

