Illegal massage centre at Idukki: 3 detained

On Thursday, police conducted a raid at a massage facility in Thodupuzha that was possing itself off as a beauty salon. Three people, including two male clients, have been brought into jail. Authorities have filed a complaint against the property’s owners.

During the raid, police managed to save two ladies from Thiruvananthapuram.

The raid took place in the ‘Lava’ beauty salon next to the KSRTC bus depot. According to the police, the parlor’s owners were involved in immoral behaviour there.

T K Santhosh, the proprietor of the beauty parlour and a native of Kottayam Kanakkary, has been listed as the case’s first accuser. Police reported that Santhosh is now evading capture.

William, a sanitation worker and native of Alappuzha, is the second suspect in the case.