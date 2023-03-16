This popular airport regains World’s best airport title; Read on to see top 20 list

Singapore’s Changi has regained its title as the world’s best airport, after losing its long-held crown to Qatar for two years running during the height of pandemic travel restrictions.

The Asian hub edged Doha’s Hamad International Airport into second place, with Tokyo’s Haneda Airport bagging third, in the Skytrax World Airport Awards 2023. The US was conspicuous by its absence in the top 10. Paris Charles de Gaulle was Europe’s top performer, up one spot to fifth place, while Seattle-Tacoma International Airport was the highest ranked North American airport, languishing in 18th position – but an improvement from 27th place last year.

New York’s JFK fell three spots to 88th place China’s Shenzhen leaped 26 places to 31 – two above Hong Kong. Melbourne was the top Australian airport in 19th place, up from 26 last year. London Heathrow dropped nine places to 22nd. ‘Changi Airport is honored to be named World’s Best Airport for the twelfth time’, said Lee Seow Hiang, Chief Executive Officer for Changi Airport Group. ‘This recognition is great encouragement to our airport community, who stood firmly together to battle the challenges of Covid-19 over the past two years’. The Skytrax World Airport Awards are determined by customer satisfaction survey.

These are the World’s Best Airports of 2023, along with their 2022 rankings: