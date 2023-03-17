TCS names Kirthi Krithivasan as the company’s new CEO and MD after former position holder resigned

As a result of Rajesh Gopinath’s abrupt resignation from his role as CEO and MD earlier this week, Tata Consultancy Services, or TCS, has selected Kirthi Krithivasan as the new CEO and MD of the organisation.

Similar to Gopinath, Kirthivasan is a well-known figure and has worked for the business. According to the company’s announcement, he will be in charge of developing and implementing the company’s growth initiatives, as well as enhancing financial results and market positioning.

Kirthivasan is one of the most recognisable figures in the industry and at TCS. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Madras and a Master’s degree from IIT Kanpur. He began working with TCS in 1989, according to Money Control.

Previous to this, he worked as the President and Global Head of the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) Business Group, one of the company’s largest and most prominent verticals in terms of revenue contribution, deals, and business. Krithivasan was also then responsible for 35-40 per cent of TCS’ revenue.