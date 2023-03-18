Scattered rains bring relief to heat-weary Kerala

The public has been greatly relieved by the isolated rains that have fallen in many areas of Kerala after an extremely oppressive hot. In the upcoming days, the State is expected to have more isolated instances of summer rain and lightning.

In the Central-South Kerala region, particularly in the hill valleys, the likelihood of rain continues to be at its maximum. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast that summer rains could be modest in a number of areas.

Today (March 18) and tomorrow are expected to have light showers throughout the board, with the exception of Kannur and Kasaragod (March 19).

On Friday, the Swamiyalakudi Ooru (tribal settlement) in Vattavada village, Idukki district, reported a hailstorm.