6 supermarkets in UAE announce up to 75% discount on essentials

Dubai: Hypermarkets and supermarkets across the UAE have announced discounts and offers for customers for Ramadan. As per astronomical calculations, the holy month will most likely begin on March 23.Shoppers can benefit from up to 75%t off on over 10,000 food and nonfood products during the holy month.

Here are the list of hypermarkets and supermarkets offering deals on Ramadan:

LuLu Hypermarkets: The retailer announced the launch of a massive Ramadan campaign across their 97 hypermarkets in the UAE. Shoppers can benefit from up to 60% off on selected products across different categories, including groceries, food products, fresh produce, home appliances, electronics, and furnishings.

Lulu has also announced a ‘price lock’ initiative, specifically for the Ramadan shopping season. As part of the initiative, more than 200 products will be sold at the same price, irrespective of market conditions, throughout Ramadan.

Union Coop: Shoppers can buy over 10,000 basic food and nonfood products during the holy month under the Ramadan campaign. The retailer chain is offering discounts of up to 75% on essential products.

Carrefour: Majid Al Futtaim-owned retail giant Carrefour launched discounts of up to 50% on more than 6,000 products. The campaign extends over 6 weeks.

Al Adil Trading: The retailer is offering up to 50% discounts on over 400 products. The promotions and discounts run for 45 days, starting 15 days prior to the start of Ramadan and ending a few days after Ramadan.

AlMaya Supermarket: Over 50 Al Maya Supermarkets will launch promotions and discounts for 45 days on more than 480 items including beverages, frozen foods, fresh produce and other grocery items. The promotion will start from March 1, 2023, and will run for 45 days and the items covered are beverages, frozen foods, fresh produce and other grocery items.

Talabat: The grocery service provider offers daily deals and discounts from Talabat Mart of up to 75% on daily essentials. The offer includes over 150 products for a week from Wednesday, March 15, to March 21.