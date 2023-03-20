HC nullifies the Devikulam election results, disqualifying Legislator Raja from the SC reservation

The election of CPM candidate A Raja to the Devikulam reserved seat during the 2021 Kerala Legislative Assembly election has been overturned by the Kerala High Court.

‘Because A Raja is a Christian convert from a SC community, the court determined that he is not qualified for Scheduled Caste (SC) reservation’ declared HC.

D Kumar, the second-placed Congress candidate, had petitioned the HC to overturn Raja’s victory.

According to the petition, Raja, a Christian, ran for office using forged documents to claim he belonged to a Scheduled Caste.

The High Court had mandated that Raja go through the legal process.

In response to the decision, Kumar stated: ‘The truth has won. When the interests of the Scheduled Castes were harmed, the government was held accountable.’

A Raja defeated Congress candidate D Kumar in the Devikulam constituency in the 2021 Assembly elections by a margin of 7,847 votes. The Idukki district’s Devikulam assembly seat is set aside for members of Scheduled Castes.