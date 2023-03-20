Ramadan 2023: Saudi Arabia urges Muslims to sight crescent moon

Riyadh: Moon sighting committee of the Supreme Court in Saudi Arabia urged all Muslims in the world to sight the crescent of the holy month of Ramadan on Tuesday evening, March 21, the 29th of Sha’ban (8/29/1444 AH). Muslims who sights the crescent – either by the naked eye or through binoculars – must report to the nearest court and register their testimony. They can also report to the authority of the region’s centre in their area where they sighted the crescent.

Also Read: Maths Olympiad : Dr. Raju Narayana Swamy comes out with a book

The sighting of the crescent marks the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan. Ramadan is the holy month according to Islamic calendar. The Quran was revealed to Prophet Mohammed during this month. Fasting in Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam and mandatory for Muslims except those who are sick, old, children or undergoing other situations such as medical treatment, travelling and menstruating.