India soon to review if ‘hanging by death’ is the correct mode of execution for the death row convicts

India’s Supreme Court has ruled out the use of lethal injection as an alternative to the hanging method of capital punishment in the country. The ruling came in response to a petition filed by a death row convict who argued that the use of lethal injection would be a more humane and less painful method of execution.

The Supreme Court rejected the argument, stating that the use of lethal injection would require the development of new protocols and procedures, which would take time and resources. The court also noted that the use of lethal injection was not without its own risks and challenges, including the possibility of botched executions.

India currently allows for the use of the death penalty in certain cases, including murder, terrorism, and treason. The method of execution is typically hanging, which has been the subject of controversy and debate in recent years.

Critics of the death penalty argue that it is an inhumane and ineffective form of punishment, and that it disproportionately affects marginalized and vulnerable populations. Supporters of capital punishment, on the other hand, argue that it serves as a deterrent to crime and provides justice for victims and their families.

The use of lethal injection as an alternative to hanging has been a topic of discussion in India for several years, with advocates arguing that it would be a more humane and less painful method of execution. However, the Supreme Court’s recent ruling has effectively closed the door on this possibility for the time being.

The decision highlights the ongoing debate over the use of the death penalty in India and the challenges associated with finding alternatives to the hanging method of execution.