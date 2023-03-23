On a steamy summer day, this pomegranate lemonade is a healthful way to cool off

Pomegranate arils, which are tiny and resemble rubies, frequently appear on lists of the healthiest fruits. Pomegranates are rich with antioxidants and flavonoids, both are recognized for preventing free radicals from damaging your cells. You may easily reap some of the health advantages of this wonderful fruit while staying hydrated by juicing them.

This pomegranate lemonade rapidly revives the body and is a great immunity booster. How to prepare it is as follows:

Ingredients

¼ tsp ginger

2 mint leaves

4 tbsp sugar

1 ½ tbsp lemon/lime juice

1 cup pomegranate juice

2 cups water

A small pinch of salt

Ice cubes as required

Preparation

Take ginger, mint leaves, sugar, lemon juice, water and salt in a mixer jar

Blend well

Strain this into a jar

Add the pomegranate juice

You could add ice cubes if required.